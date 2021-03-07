Rosie Gabrielle, a Canadian traveler who extensively traveled to Pakistan and recently accepted Islam, confirmed her wedding with Pakistani travel vlogger Adeel Amer.

Rosie Gabrielle confirmed her wedding in an Instagram post.

Sharing a picture with her husband, Rosie penned a heartfelt note and wrote, “Never would I thought that I would come to Pakistan and fall in love. Not only with a country and its people, but one very special individual in particular.”

“My whole life I searched for him. My soul mate, my companion, my best friend.”

She went on to add, “Before I came to Pakistan, I surrendered my need to find someone. I made a pact with God, that if I had to spend the rest of my life living for only Him, and loving myself, without needing someone to “complete me”, so be it,” she said, adding, “I finally knew deep down that I’m enough. And I didn’t need anyone to make me whole. It’s a funny thing to surrender; the moment you do, you are gifted 10 times over. Divine says, give up your desire for your needs, for what I have in store for you, is much greater.”

“Not only did I find my soul partner, I found my best friend. The one who I will cherish and continue to love more deeply everyday. Someone whom I can share every detail of my life with without guilt or judgment, who challenges me, who continuously pushes me to be a better person. The one who loves me unconditionally and has patience and compassionate grace for my journey. The man who lights up my life and inspires me every single day with his love and actions. Someone who compliments me perfectly.”

“Our love was written in the stars. There was a subtle familiarity and connection I had never felt and more, it’s as if we had lived a thousand lifetimes before. In the most unsuspected place I found, a love so rare, so profound. God gifted me you and you to me, to reflect back His Divinity,” she concluded.

Canadian vlogger, Rosie Gabrielle made headlines in 2019 when she came to Pakistan and fell in love with the country. The traveller had been exploring the world alone on her bike.

