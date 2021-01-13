Poor cancer patient appeals for treatment

KARACHI: A poverty-stricken cancer patient, father of three, on Wednesday appealed the government and philanthropists for help in his medical treatment, ARY News reported.

Hafiz Zahid Shah lives in a rented house along with his wife and three children in Wafaqi Colony. Talking to ARY News, Zahid Shah said that he has been suffering from cancer for past one year, adding that he has spent his life saving on his treatment.

He maintained that he was the only bread earner for the family, adding that he lost livelihood due to the disease. Zahid Shah said, with tears in his eyes, that he has nothing to spend on the treatment, even it is difficult for him to make both ends meet.

His wife, Samina, who is also a hernia patient, told the reporter that they were abandoned by their family after his husband’s disease. Samina said that she works as maidservant to fulfill the basic requirement of the family. She appealed the government and philanthropists to help in his husband’s medical treatment.

