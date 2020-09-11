Cancer patient misses Doha-bound PIA flight due to staff negligence

KARACHI: A female passenger missed Doha-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-287 at Islamabad International Airport due to the negligence of PIA’s Technical Ground Support (TGS) department, ARY News reported.

According to details, a female passenger, who was also a cancer patient, has to travel for Doha along with her family but missed flight after ambulift driver TGS department took her to wrong PIA Dubai-bound flight PK-233.

The ambulift driver realized his mistake when the staff of PK-233 Dubai-bound flight told him about the woman’s boarding which was issued for PIA flight PK-287.

Upon reaching the PK-287 departure lounge, the flight already left for Doha leaving the cancer patient at Islamabad International Airport. The luggage of the female passenger was also in the PK-287 Doha flight.

The PIA staff arrived at the airport after a woman staged a protest against the negligence of TGS department.

