Cancer patients denied free medicines as Punjab project faces funds’ delay

MULTAN: A Punjab government project aimed at treating and providing free medicines to the cancer patients free of cost has hit the snags after a delay in the release of funds, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the facility to treat cancer patients free of cost could not be initiated due to delays in the release of funds from the provincial authorities.

Five teaching hospitals of the Punjab province were earlier receiving free medicines to be distributed among the cancer patients. The report said that 976 patients were being facilitated at the Nishtar Medical Hospital Multan from the project.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has to clear dues upto over one and a half billion rupees for the project titled ‘the Punjab CML project.’

On January 14, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to expedite the pace of work on the ongoing projects.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmin Rashid undertake a comprehensive status review of new as well as revamping projects of the existing facilities.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said: “The Government is spending Rs8bn on up-gradation of primary and secondary level facilities. The improvement at the primary and secondary level will streamline service delivery and reduce the burden at tertiary care facilities.”

The minister directed the Project Management Unit Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to shortlist 15 BHUs for immediate improvement.

In the first phase, work on 40 hospitals is in final stages while the remaining 85 hospitals are being equipped with infrastructure, HR and technical facilities in Phase-II.

She said that the schemes planned for the current fiscal year must be completed within a stipulated time frame.

