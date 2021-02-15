20 candidates vie for PS-88 Malir seat as polling today

KARACHI: As many as 20 candidates are vying for the provincial assembly seat in Malir, PS-88, as Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that it has finalized all arrangements for the polling process scheduled for Tuesday (today), ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the ECP has provided all needed material to the polling stations, which would be guarded by Rangers to ensure law and order situation during the entire process.

Although 20 candidates are in line for the seat, however, the contest during the by-poll is likely between PPP, MQM-P, PTI and TLP candidates.

The seat has been left vacant after the death of the PPP leader and provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch after he succumbed to coronavirus.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has awarded the party ticket to Muhammad Yousuf Baloch, PTI to Jansher Khan while the MQM has fielded Sajid Ahmed. TLP’s Syed Kashif Ali is also among the top contenders as 16 independent candidates are also trying their luck in the election process.

According to the election commission, Sindh Assembly constituency, PS-88, have total 1,45,627 votes including 81,425 male voters and 64,202 female voters.

The ECP has set up 108 polling stations in the constituency for the by-election, out of which 33 have been declared ‘highly sensitive’ and 27 as sensitive.

The highly sensitive polling stations will be guarded by eight policemen while four cops would be deployed at the sensitive stations.

