‘Cannibal’ man chops mother into pieces, feeds her to pet dog

A 28-year-old ‘Cannibal’ man in Spain is facing trial for allegedly cutting his mother into 1,000 pieces and sharing them with his dog after storing her remains in a lunch box and eating it.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez was facing more than 15 years in prison if found guilty of killing his mother, 68-year-old Maria Soledad, and chopping her into 1,000 pieces besides admitting to eating her bit by bit with his pet dog over a fortnight.

The terrorising incident took place in Madrid, Spain in February 2019, The Sun reported.

Police had arrested Gomez from an apartment near the Spanish capital’s famous Las Ventas bullring, whereas, detectives found parts of tragic Soledad’s remains in Tupperware containers in their fridge and bones in drawers around the family home.

Alberto admitted to hearing “hidden messages” when he watched TV and voices telling him: “Kill your mum.” He told Madrid’s Audiencia Provincial court that the voices were those of neighbours, acquaintances and celebrities.

But he insisted he didn’t remember cutting up his mum or eating her remains after a worried friend who hadn’t seen her for a month raised the alarm.

Officers who got him to open the door of the apartment they shared are said to have received the response, “yes, my mother is in here, dead” when they asked after the OAP.

Sanchez Gomez allegedly added after letting them into his home: “Me and the dog have been eating her bit by bit.”

State prosecutors, in an indictment submitted to the court ahead of the trial, accused the defendant of strangling his mum after an argument at the end of January or the beginning of February 2019. Police went to the flat on February 21 that year.

The indictment says: “The accused then transferred his mum’s body to the bedroom and put it on the bed with the aim of making her body disappear. To do that he cut her up using a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives.”

The results of psychiatric tests on the defendant are expected to be outlined later in the trial.

The prosecutors wanted Sanchez Gomez to compensate an older brother with 90,000 euros (£77,000) for his mum’s loss if he is found guilty of homicide and desecrating a corpse alongside a 15-year five-month prison sentence.

The defendant, whose cabinet-maker dad died when he was 15, has been held on remand in prison since his arrest. Neighbours are believed to have told investigators they often heard raised voices coming from the flat and would frequently see police and paramedics there.

In letters he wrote from prison, which were published in Spanish press last month, Alberto said: “I can’t stop thinking about what happened. I’d been ill for a long time and I took refuge in drugs. I’d been hearing voices for a long time and having hallucinations. All this led me to the worst thing that’s happened in my life.”

