PM AJK condemns Indian cross border firing, says can’t deter Kashmiris

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider on Saturday strongly condemned the cross border violations by Indian troops at the Line of Control (LOC), ARY News reported.

PM AJK in a statement condoled the martyr who lost his life due to the unprovoked act of violence carried out by the Indian forces and showed solidarity with the bereaved family.

He also urged that the best medical facilities be utilised for the injured in the same incident.

Farooq said that Kashmiris will not be fettered by such cowardly acts of the Indian Army and won’t give in.

PM AJK also paid glowing tributes to the Pakistani Armed Forces for a timely and emphatic rebuttal which made the Indian artillery go silent.

Earlier in the day, A citizen was martyred while another sustained injuries after the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation at the Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR reported.

According to a press release issued by the inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, the Indian troops targeted the civilian population with heavy artillery and mortar shells.

