Capital administration issues advisory for student hostels

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Thursday issued an advisory for the federal capital’s student hostels to address “complaints both by students and their parents.”

“On receipt of various complaints both by students and by their parents the following advisory is being issued for the hostels’ administrations in Islamabad Capital Territory,” Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat tweeted, sharing a copy of the advisory.

On receipt of various complaints both by students and by their parents the following advisory is being issued for the hostels’ administrations in Islamabad Capital Territory. pic.twitter.com/WTH97249VR — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) October 24, 2019



“This office has received credible information that lack of discipline in the private hostels is causing serious troubles for the students and their parents,” the advisory read.

“It is has been reported by Special Branch and several complaints have also been received that students of different institutions residing in private hostels often remain out of hostels at night and no record of their movement is being maintained by the hostels’ administrations,” it said.

“These students have sometimes been found to be involved in crimes and sometimes as victim of criminal activities.”

Here are the directives that the hostels are required to comply with.

A complete record of entry and exit of students residing in hostels shall be maintained.

No student should be allowed to stay out of hostel unregulated, at night.

No student should be allowed to remain outside the hostel premises after 10:00 pm without information to his parents.

Moreover, the record of entry and exit of jobholders residing in hostel should also be maintained along with their timings of official duties.

Upon failure to comply with these directives, the advisory warned the necessary action will be taken against the non-compliant hostel.

