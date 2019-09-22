Capital police round up 8,623 suspects in nine months

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Sunday claimed to have arrested as many as 8,623 suspects during the last nine months and recovered stolen goods worth millions from them, ARY News reported.

According to a performance report issued by the ICT police, 108 absconders, 512 dacoits, 582 thieves, 109 car-lifters and 168 motorcycle snatchers were arrested during the last nine months.

A police spokesperson said that 131 vehicles were recovered from the car-lifters. He said that during crackdowns on drug peddlers, as many as 1070 drug sellers were arrested. The police spokesperson further said that 314 kilograms of hashish, 41 kg heroin and over 7 kg opium were recorded from their possession.

Earlier on August 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a high-level meeting to devise a comprehensive strategy to introduce police reforms across the country.

Current law and order situation in the country, police’s requirements and flaws, reforms, effective policing and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

The PTI-led government was committed to bring reforms in police force to so as to improve its performance, PM Imran had said and added that he wanted to see independent police in the country.

