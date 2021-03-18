PESHAWAR: An unidentified man tried to throw egg on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain Retired Mohammad Safdar Awan outside the building of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) gate where an unidentified man tried to throw egg on Captain Safdar. Fortunately, Captain Safdar escaped the egg attack as it hit the nearby vehicle.

The man managed to run away from the scene after Captain Safdar picked a baton to hit him.

Read: PML-N workers throw ink, eggs at SAPM Shahbaz Gill

Earlier on March 15, PML-N workers had hurled ink at the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They had also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

However, Shahbaz Gill had forgiven men those who threw ink and eggs at him after the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered action against them.

Safdar’s bail extended

The high court heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Capt Safdar where the counsels of the petitioner concluded their arguments.

The lawyer representing Capt Safdar said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should provide the details of inquiries being carried out in one case. It is the violation of Article 13 for running parallel inquiries of a single case in Lahore and Peshawar, the counsel said.

Moreover, the NAB’s private counsel presented the chart of properties before the court.

Justice Lal Jan Khattak remarked that the chart has no signature that has been provided to the court.

The court ordered the NAB prosecutor to provide the chart to the counsel of the petitioner. The court also granted the anti-graft watchdog to hire a private counsel for the case.

Later, the court extended the bail of Captain Safdar and adjourned the hearing.

Comments

comments