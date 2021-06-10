LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform Capt Safdar Awan, at least a week in advance if it wants to arrest him, ARY News reported.

According to details, a bench comprising Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the application of Captain (R) Safdar for interim bail in the assets beyond known sources of income case.

Capt Safdar in his position said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sent a summon on March 10 in the assets case.

The petitioner said that he was being subjected to political victimization despite making himself available for the NAB inquiry.

The NAB lawyer told the court that the arrest of Captain (R) Safdar has not been called for verification. We do not want to arrest him at the inquiry stage.

The court, while dealing with Capt Safdar’s bail application, directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to inform him at least a week in advance if an arrest is required.

It may be recalled that a case against Captain Safdar is also pending in Peshawar. National Accountability Bureau had also summoned Safdar Awan in Peshawar, after which he had approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for bail.

