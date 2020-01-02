Web Analytics
‘Captain America’ actress charged with killing her mother

Captain America Mollie Fitzgerald

Captain America: The First Avenger’s actress Mollie Fitzgerald has been charged with second-degree murder of her mother in the US.

According to the authorities the actress’ mother was found dead inside her home in Olathe, Kansas on December 20.

The 38-year-old actress was arrested 11 days after stabbing her 68-year-old mother, Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald.

She is due to appear in court on Thursday after being booked into the Johnson County Jail on $500,000 bond.

She starred in a small role of Stark Girl in the 2011 Captain America movie. She worked as a director and producer for low-budget shorts The Lawful Truth and The Creeps. Her last credit was for the 2018 crime film Trouble Is My Business.

