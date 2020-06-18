Did film ‘Captain America’ predict COVID-19 in 2011?

A conspiracy theory, which went viral on social media, claimed that film ‘Captain America’ had predicted the novel coronavirus in 2011.

The bizarre theory was shared on Instagram by a user named lexfuture, liking the superhero film to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “Fom the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. Behind his right shoulder, a corona beer and on his left, the image of a ‘coronavirus’ in New York City.”

The film critic, William Mullally, shared his findings on Twitter in a thread that has since gone viral. Mullally said that he could not stop fixating on the ‘virus’ image as it looked very familiar، Mirror reported.

“At first I thought it reminded me of a YA novel cover design from that era. I went through all the main ones until I remembered the Divergent cover had the same color scheme, but not quite the same design. Close, but no cigar,” he wrote.

“At first I thought it reminded me of a YA novel cover design from that era. I went through all the main ones until I remembered the Divergent cover had the same color scheme, but not quite the same design. Close, but no cigar,” he added.

“I enlisted my friend Wes (Wesley Thrower) for help, who found a clearer screenshot and zoomed in and it felt even more familiar but we couldn’t quite place it.”

Mullally then looked up the filming date for that particular scene in the movie and researched which Broadway shows were playing at the time, thinking it could have been part of an ad for a musical.

He found nothing, but he wasn’t ready to give up just yet.

“I started watching random YouTube videos and looking for images from April 2011 in Times Square. No clear view of the poster. Wes started scouring Bing and Google street view,” Mullally added.

“Finally, Wes found this. We recognized the logo and the color scheme. We cracked the case.”

Comments

comments