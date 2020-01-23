‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is in the works

Fans can rejoice as American superhero film Captain Marvel’s sequel is in development.

The company has roped in staff writer, Megan McDonnell on the Marvel-based series WandaVision, to pen a script for Captain Marvel 2. They are negotiating to seal the deal.

Released in February 2019, the original billion-dollar-grossing Captain Marvel starred Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

For the sequel, the studio is thinking to get a female filmmaker on board and is eyeing a potential 2022 release.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige hinted at a sequel in July last year at the San Diego Comic-Con saying at the end of a session ” We didn’t even have time to talk about Captain Marvel 2.”

Captain Marvel was Marvel’s first female-centric movie which generated over $1.1 billion worldwide.

Comments

comments