Captain Sajjad Gul of flight PK-8303 embraces martyrdom

LAHORE: Pilot of the unfortunate PIA aircraft PK-8303, Captain Sajjad Gul has been declared dead after the aircraft crash landed earlier on Friday, ARY News reported.

The pilot, Captain Sajjad Gul was a resident of Defence Housing Society (DHA) Lahore.

The martyrs family and loved ones struck by tragedy are in a state of shock and disbelief at what transpired whereas people have started pouring in at their residence to offer condolences.

Read More: PIA aircraft reported engine troubles before taking off from Lahore: sources

The martyred pilot was married and a father to four children.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with more than 90 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport earlier in the day.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials confirmed the national flag carrier’s flight PK-8303 that was flying from Lahore to Karachi crashed in Model Colony. The plane crashed moments before expected landing at the Karachi airport.

The death toll from the crash has risen to 35, whereas, three passengers miraculously survived.

Read More: PIA plane crash toll rises to 39; three rescued alive

Rescue sources told ARY News that the number of deaths in the incident has risen to 39. The officials said that 17 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and 22 to Civil Hospital.

Six injured are currently receiving treatment in Jinnah and two in Civil Hospital’s Burns Ward.

Comments

comments