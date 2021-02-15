WATCH: Man captures detailed video of snowflakes

A photographer has managed to capture a detailed video of snowflakes with DSLR camera showing how it melts from its form into the water but in reverse.

This video was captured by Jens from the YouTube channel. This video was captured on a rather humble Sony A6300 mirrorless camera as well as the powerful Sony A7R Mark IV.

These cameras were also hooked with a pair of macro lenses that allowed it to go in-depth and capture the details, showcasing each edge and facet of the snowflake.

While witnessing a snowflake turn to water isn’t really extraordinary, Jens has shown the reverse process of turning already melted water into flakes, India times reported.

Each one of them is seen to sprout icicles transforming into a breathtaking unique shape.

In the video, Jens also gives a bunch of tricks that can help photographers capture snowflakes in their backyard.

