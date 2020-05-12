A driver miraculously escaped unhurt from a horrible accident as his moving car trapped into the hole emerged on the bridge suddenly collapsed in front of it.

The terrifying moment was captured by the dashcam of the silver saloon car while the accident took place last month in Russia’s Primorye.

The driver, Ms Karina Bertnikova, faced the accident while travelling through the bridge.

The dashcam footage showed that her vehicle was following a large truck and at least five-feet deep hole emerged after it went over the already-visible crack in the tarmac.

It seemed too late for Bertnikova to stop her car and fell straight into the hole.

The vehicle trapped into the hole on the surface of the crumbling bridge while some officials can be seen entering the hole to inspect the car as the camera operator pans around to show what happened, DailyMail UK reported.

Bizarrely, a car’s horn can be heard and – as the filmer walks out the way – another vehicle passes suggesting that the crumbling structure remained open for use.

A large piece of tarmac that has broken off cleanly from the rest of the road can be seen.

Ms Bertnikova said, ‘It is not known for certain why the bridge collapsed, but no one was hurt. I was very scared, but I’m very glad that I was not injured.’

