Three lost lives after car plunges into water body

HYDERABAD: Three persons including a couple and their daughter died in a car crashed into a water body in India’s Karimnagar district which was the third accident reported within a week.

The incident took place in Sarnenigudem village in Yadadri Bhongir district was followed by the death of a man while his wife surviving in the accident which occurred at Mid Minair in Karimnagar on February 16.

According to reports, Sarnenigudem village sarpanch Rani’s husband Madhu, son Matsyagiri and their car driver Sridhar Reddy were the deceased ones in the latest accident in Sarnenigudem village in Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday night.

Reports said that the father and son went to a nearby village on Friday evening and did not return till late in the night. The family has also lodged a complaint regarding the incident with police late in the night.

The CCTV footage showed the car getting on the Ellanki lake bund but not crossing. Later, the vehicle was retrieved from the water body on Saturday morning.

It may be mentioned that ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Party legislator D Manohar’s sister Radha, her husband Satyanarayana Reddy and their daughter Vinaya Sri were found in a decomposed state in their car in Kakatiya canal on February 17 which went missing on January 27.

On February 16, a car in which a couple was moving towards a temple fell in Mid Manair without a railing. The husband died and the woman survived with injuries. A constable, who was watching the accident from the bridge, fell off to death.

