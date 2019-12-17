Car blows up as man lights cigarette moments after spraying air freshener

LONDON:In a rare accident, a car burst into flames when a man lit cigarette moments after spraying air freshener inside his vehicle in the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fortunately, the driver narrowly escaped from death in the horrific accident.

Police said that the incident took place in Halifax, a town around 50 kilometres from Manchester in UK. The man was on his way when his car stuck in a traffic jam near Halifax and he used excessive amount of air freshener and closed the windows. Moment after spraying the air freshener, he lit cigarette, and suddenly his car blew up like a bomb.

The glass windows of nearby busses, buildings and shops shattered owing to the intensity of the bang, the police officials said and added that the windscreen and windows of the car were also blown up. The officials said that the man sustained minor burn injuries in the incident.

Following the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the man to the hospital. The man was released from the hospital after being provided first aid treatment.

Later, the local police issued guidelines on the use of air freshener, adding that this could have been dangerous.

Comments

comments