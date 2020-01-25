‘Follow-me’ car collides with shuttle bus at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A ‘follow me’ car collided with a Pakistan International Airlines’s (PIA) shuttle bus in the apron area of Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources said that all the passengers on board the shuttle bus remained safe in the accident while it caused minor damage to both vehicles.

The driver of ‘follow me’ car forgot his route and collided with the shuttle bus, the sources added.

Taking notice of the collision, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has initiated investigation into the accident.

‘Follow me’ cars are used for various purposes at airports. They may be used to guide aircraft to/from a parking location if the pilot is not familiar with the airport.

