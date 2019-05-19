Car crash leaves eight dead at National Highway near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Eight people including four children were died in head on collision between two cars near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police seven people were also injured in the deadly traffic mishap at the National Highway near Bhayo Wah in Shikarpur district.

The reckless driving might be a likely cause of the accident, police said adding that further investigation of the incident underway.

The bodies and injured were transferred to Civil Hospital Shikarpur, police officials said.

Two injured persons were in a precarious condition, hospital sources said.

Recently three persons including a woman were killed while six others got serious injuries as a van turned turtle due to tyre burst at a National Highway near Naushehro Feroz.

According to rescue sources, a van carrying passengers was going to Shikarpur from Karachi, when the van reached near Moro area, the speedy van overturned due to tyre burst at National Highway.

Nine persons got severe injuries in the incident.

Rescue teams reached the site where three persons succumbed to their injuries without any medical aid while six others were shifted to nearby hospital.

Comments

comments