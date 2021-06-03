‘Horror film’ like car crash scene turns out to be tomato puree spillage

LONDON: Police rushed to the scene after a stretch of the highway in the UK’s Cambridgeshire was found colored red depicting that a ‘horrific car crash’ took place there.

The police blocked around 37 km of the westbound route from this town to Brampton and launched investigations into the accident.

What looked like the set of a horror film was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes. The incident on the A14 at Godmanchester yesterday evening involved two jack-knifed lorries, including one carrying tons of olive oil and tomatoes. The road reopened just before 1pm today. pic.twitter.com/xRNJ7gMpxk — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) June 2, 2021

From the looks of it, the crash looked extremely gory and gruesome. The two trucks had collided with each other and what resembled “blood” on the road was spread all across the road.

However, when the local police reached the scene, they found out that it was not as morbid as how it was depicted.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and the redness all around them was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes,” Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Facebook page stated while sharing the picture.

In the accident, one of the trucks contained olive oil in it therefore that spilled as well. It took some time to clear the road of all the rather delicious damage. According to the BBC, one of the truck drivers was taken to the hospital but he was, thankfully, not injured.

