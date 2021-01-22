Car crash caught on camera as vehicle flies into trees

A horrifying car crash was caught on camera, showing a speeding vehicle coming down from a bridge and crashing into the trees.

The incident occurred in downtown Los Angeles where a car could be seen flying off an overpass and crashing into trees as the driver got trapped inside the vehicle.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle fly off the Sixth Street overpass and into palm trees, then burst into flames as California Highway Police officers rushed in to try to pull the driver from the burning, wrecked vehicle.

WARNING: This video contains graphic content and may be upsetting to some people.



In the footage, officers can be heard shouting: “He’s in there! We got to get him out!”

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly freed the man and rushed him to a hospital in critical condition with burns and undisclosed injuries, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An eye witness while narrating the incident said that he ran out to see if the driver was awake and could be pulled out of the vehicle. “But he looked like he was trapped in there, so I couldn’t do much. So I called 911 right away to see if they could send somebody to help out,” Salazar said.

The CHP says the driver was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with severe burn wounds.

