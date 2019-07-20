Car falls into trench leaving two dead, four wounded in Malam Jabba

SWAT: At least two persons lost their lives and four others received critical injuries as a vehicle fell into a gorge in Swat’s Malam Jabba on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The unlucky car was reportedly moving towards Malam Jabba hill station in the Hindu Kush mountain range, a locality which attracts a huge number of domestic and international tourists visiting Swat.

Following the accident, Swat police, rescue team and local citizens have immediately evacuated affectees from the fallen vehicle.

Police said that the wounded persons were shifted to Saidu Teaching Hospital – Swat for medical treatment. However, identification of the affectees is not yet disclosed by the authorities.

Road accidents are common in the mountainous parts, owing to its rugged terrain, with speeding and overcrowding adding to the safety hazards.

Earlier on April 22, at least five people had lost their lives and several others were injured as a jeep plunged into a gorge in Muzaffarabad. According to details, the dreadful incident took place at Munda Bandi area of the city.

Getting information about the mishap, the rescue teams reached the spot to retrieve the injured and bodies. Rescue sources said a woman is also amongst the dead.

