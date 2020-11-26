Horrific Video: Car hits baby pram on zebra crossing   

In a horrific incident, a careless driver clipped his car by a baby pram on a zebra crossing in Northumbria, England.

In CCTV footage, a car can be seen approaching the two women – one pushing a pram – as they walked over the pedestrian crossing outside a restaurant. The black vehicle continues to drive towards the crossing without slowing down.

👀 Watch the moment a careless driver clips a baby’s pram on a zebra crossing. Thankfully no one was injured – but we’re appealing for witnesses to this awful incident as the driver fled the scene. It happened outside Bill’s Fish Shop, Cullercoats at 1.30pm Nov 19. pic.twitter.com/oGr1jcej36 — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) November 26, 2020

The women were almost two-thirds of the way over the pedestrian crossing when the car appeared and clipped the pram and nearly hit them.

The driver then hits the front of the pram, causing its wheels to spin and leaving the baby’s mum so terrified. The six month-old baby and the two women were uninjured but were left very shaken.

The baby’s mother, Kelly Pegg, consented to the release of the footage in the hopes of tracing the driver, Chronicle Live reported.

The woman said: “I was in total shock and disbelief – I couldn’t get it out of my head thinking what the outcome would have been if we were a couple of steps ahead.

“The people around us were just as shocked. I was so worried that my baby had been hurt but thankfully we were all okay.

“The pram wheel spun around after it was hit – I would just never expect a car to hit me on a pedestrian crossing when they are meant to be safe for us to use.”

An investigating officer of Northumbria police said, “This was a horrific ordeal for the two women to have endured. They were almost two-thirds of the way over the pedestrian crossing when the car appeared and clipped the pram and nearly hit them.”

“We are releasing this footage to try and identify the driver – and also to show what could happen if you don’t pay enough attention to the roads.”

“We will not tolerate dangerous or careless driving on our roads and anyone found to be driving like this will be dealt with robustly,” he added.

Comments

comments