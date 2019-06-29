Car overturns at Indus Highway leaving three dead, two wounded

DADU: A vehicle turned upside down in a horrific accident at Indus Highway, leaving at least three dead including a child and two wounded near Dadu, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that a car was turned turtle at Indus Highway near Dadu where at least three persons died on the spot, whereas, two others sustained severe injuries in the road accident.

The deceased and wounded persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Dadu.

The affectees belong to the same family, sources added.

Read More: Coach-truck collision at Indus Highway kills two

Earlier on June 11, at least seven members of a family, including two children and two women, were killed and four others injured in a road accident between a wagon and truck on the National Highway near Lasbela district in Balochistan.

Rescue officials said that the ill-fated family hailed from Karachi’s Liaquatabad town and were on way to Kund Malir beach in Balochistan when their wagon, CR-0781, rammed into a truck parked alongside on the road near Winder area of Lasbela.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital. Hospital sources said that the injured were in critical condition.

Comments

comments