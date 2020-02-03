Two injured as car runs over students in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two minor students received critical injuries as a speeding car ran over the children on the roadside in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the speeding car ran over the students when they were coming out of their school, situated in the jurisdiction of Mobina Town police station.

Rescue officials shifted the injured students to the hospital where one of them is said to be in a critical condition. The students were identified as Fahad, 11 and Furqan, 10.

Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested the driver involved in the accident. A police official said that as per initial reports, the accident was caused by brake failure.

Last year on November 7, a passenger coach ran over a motorcycle rickshaw near New Saeedabad in Matiari district leaving 11 passengers dead and three injured.

The accident had taken place at Barocho Bagh near New Saeedabad when a Mianwali bound speedy coach had crashed into the rickshaw on the National Highway while trying to overtake.

All eleven deceased and three injured were in the rickshaw, which was carrying labourers to their workplace in Katcha area.

The victims had been reportedly from the village Pir Buksh Khoso.

The motorway police had reached the place of the mishap and transferred the bodies and injured to Taluka Hospital Saeedabad.

