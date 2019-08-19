Car sales drop 42 per cent to 12,482 units in July 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s auto sector saw a drop in its sales in July 2019 as 12,482 units were sold during the month.

According to car sales figures for the month of July, sale of the auto sector dropped 42 percent.

Various local automobile manufacturers collectively sold 12,482 units as against 21,344 sold during the corresponding period of last year.

According to economists, the sharp decline in car sales was driven by the depreciation of the rupee among other factors, which jacked up prices of four-wheelers in the country.

The sale of Honda civic and city was down by 69 per cent as 1,452 units were sold during July 2019 as against 4,609 units sold during the same period last year.

Suzuki Cultus saw a 27 per cent decline with 1,208 units sold out this year as against 1,661 units sold in July last year.

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki swift plunged 65 per cent to 174 units, and Toyota corolla 57 per cent to 1,981 units.

