WATCH: Car sandwiched between 2 lorries, miracle saves those inside

A car driver and passenger cheated death in a disastrous collision after the car being hit from the back was flattened between two massive lorries.

Jaw-dropping footage of the incident shows a huge truck racing down the road in an uncontrolled manner and hitting the small white car in the rear with full force making it ram into another lorry standing ahead of the car.

The two individuals in the car sustained injuries but were stable and alive, according to the local police.

The incident took place in Xianyou county, Fujian province of south-eastern China and has left people in shock and awe.

The otherwise speeding, uncontrollable green truck which rear-ended the car stopped in its tracks after impact, with heavy smokes coming out of the heavy-load vehicle.

Local firefighters and police officers were immediately called to the scene for rescue.

The injured residents are two female teachers from a local school, the local media reported while an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

