Car snatchers open fire on police, two passers-by injured in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: A woman among two passers-by received bullet injures during a police encounter with alleged car snatchers in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to police, the suspects snatched a vehicle at gun point on double road in Rawalpindi. On being informed, the vehicle was signalled to stop by the police at a checkpoint but the suspects opened fire on the police party and managed to escape from the scene.

The officials said that two passers-by, including a woman, were injured by the firing allegedly carried out by car snatchers. Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital for medical treatment.

However, the police started chasing the suspects. The gangsters left the vehicle outside the Islamabad Excise and Taxation office and snatched another vehicle on gun point. The entered in a jungle after leaving the car near the forest, the police added.

DIG operations said that the police have launched a search operation in the jungle to arrest the suspects.

