Large crowds blocked a busy road to witness car drivers showing stunts.

A video captured by a witness shows at least one car spinning in fast circles and doing burnouts in the middle of a busy road in a San Francisco neighborhood.

The drivers who blocked the road by doing donuts drew large crowds from a nearby Excelsior neighborhood, who gathered to witness and cheer the roadshow.

Since blocking key roads was not legal for such practice, the eye-witnesses say the police responded to the incident but did not impound any vehicles. It was also unclear if the police identified the vehicles and drivers involved in it.

A similar incident happened in Pakistan last year when police in Gujranwala arrested a 55-year-old man for one-wheeling on his motorbike after several of his videos went viral on the social media.

