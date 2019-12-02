Car used for abducting Dua Mangi may have been stolen

KARACHI: Investigators are still tracing the whereabouts of 20-year-old Dua Mangi who was kidnapped while her friend, Haris, shot and injured by an unidentified armed men in Karachi’s Bukhari Commercial area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday evening.

A CCTV camera footage acquired by ARY shows the culprits getting out of a car and shooting at Haris whilst abducting his friend Dua.

It is being speculated that the car used for the abduction may have been stolen from Tariq Road area of Karachi.

As seen in the CCTV footage, the car is very specific to the details of one which had reportedly been stolen earlier.

According to details, the car used to carry out the deed was a granite colored honda civic ‘eagle eye’, exactly the same that was snatched in a street crime prior.

The owner of the car told that his car was forcibly taken away from him at gun-point three days back.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint of the father of the boy who was wounded by the kidnappers under charges of abduction and attempt to murder.

Civil society and social media has created an uproar on the matter and are demanding justice, safe recovery of Dua Mangi.

