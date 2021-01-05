WATCH: Cars destroyed in ‘deliberate fire’ at garage

A garage in Rogiet, Monmouthshire has released CCTV footage of someone setting fire to their sales vehicles.

The incident occurred yesterday at NGM Garage & MOT Centre on Rogiet Road in the village – at around 8.40pm.

CCTV footage shows an unidentified person pouring a substance over cars before lighting it and running away from the scene. Two vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire, with a third partially damaged.

James Moore, a partner at NGM Garage and MOT Centre in Rogiet, explained that two cars were “fully burnt” and a third partially damaged after the incident, which happened shortly before 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Emergency services were called to the scene, with Mr Moore, 32, praising the efforts of firefighters.

Mr Moore also explained that the incident left him feeling “awful.” “The feeling is strange,” he said.

He described how the garage had worked extremely hard to build a successful business during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A statement from Gwent Police said: “Officers are investigating following a deliberate fire in the forecourt of NGM Car Sales, Ifton Lane, Rogiet at around 8.45pm last night (January 4).

