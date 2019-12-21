Isb police approached over dacoity bid at Akram Sheikh house

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday received a complaint against unidentified men for barging into the house of Advocate Akram Sheikh in Islamabad and looting money and other valuable items, ARY NEWS reported.

The complaint was submitted at the Khanna police station in the capital of the country after the incident was reported at one of the farm house of the advocate in Chak Shahzad farmhouses area.

According to the application filed with the police by the advocate’s chef, the intruders held him hostage in the lounge area of the residence and forced to identify the room of Akram Sheikh.

The alleged dacoits later held the other members in the house hostage and looted jewelry and valuables worth upto 0.6 millions.

The criminals later fled the house in the vehicle of Akram Sheikh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the World Crime Index released the updated crime status for 2019, declaring a deteriorating law and order situation in Islamabad.

According to the index that includes list of 319 mega cities of the world, including three of Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the country’s capital dropped by six steps in the index of the cities reporting bad crime rate.

As per the Crime Index 2019, Islamabad ranks 232 with crime index of 32.88 and Karachi 61 with 58.43 crime index.

In 2018, Karachi ranked 50 with crime index 62.20 and Islamabad 226 (38.05) that showed both the cities improved their positions in controlling crime.

On the index, Abu Dhabi was the safest city in the world with 319th position [10.97 crime index].

While, the worst city were Caracas, Venezuela, by holding 1st position with a crime index of 83.10.

The World Crime Index 2019 shows China’s Beijing and India’s Kolkata among the worst in crime control by attaining 94th position with crime index 52.79 and 105th slot (50.69).

Comments

comments