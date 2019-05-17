Another case of Naegleria surfaces in Karachi

KARACHI: Another case of Naegleria has surfaced in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

The 34-year-old Naegleria patient is a resident of Liaquatabad area. He has been put on ventilator in serious condition at a private hospital.

This is third case of Naegleria in Sindh. So far, two deaths have taken place from the naegleria fowleri-‘brain-eating’ amoeba.

On April 20, the naegleria had claimed life of a patient admitted at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

Dr. Seemi Jamali in a statement had said that Anas s/o Aslam, a patient of brain-eating amoeba naegleria fowleri, who was admitted at the hospital had died.

He was a resident of Orangi Town in Karachi, the doctor had further said.

The health officials had earlier said that the single-cell micro-organism had claimed the lives of seven people in Sindh province.

As it was feared with the advent of the sizzling summer, naegleria fowleri had begun claiming human lives and the situation demands greater measures on part of the relevant authorities as the germ finds little resistance because of poor chlorination in most parts of the city.

Chlorination is the key method to kill the germ and keep the life-taking disease at bay. Another way is to use boiled water while cleaning nose as the germ enters through the nasal cavity of its victim and attacks the brain.

