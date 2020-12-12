Case to be registered against PDM leaders, facilitators of Lahore rally: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said a case will be registered against the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) all those who would facilitate them in making arrangements for the public meeting in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Senator Shibli Faraz said that an FIR will be lodged against those leaders who will sit on the stage and all their facilitators after the Lahore rally.

He maintained that after lodging an FIR, the government will initiate legal proceedings against the violators of the law.

Read More: Police approached for registering case against PML-N activists

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab’s Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) had approached Lahore police for registering a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists for breaking locks of Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering on December 13.

A request submitted with the police had said that the PML-N activists forcefully entered the Minar-e-Pakistan through gate 5 after breaking the locks.

“They carried the vehicle laden with equipment needed to prepare the stage,” the application had read besides also blaming the activists for torturing and threatening the PHA staffers.

Comments

comments