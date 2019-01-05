Case of Peshawar blast registered

PESHAWAR: The First Information Report (FIR) of the car blast, that took place in Peshawar earlier in the day, has been filed at a Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The case was lodged on the complaint of the CTD officials under terrorism charges.

At least six people including two women were injured in the Kala bari market blast in the KP’s provincial capital city, earlier in the day.

Sources relayed that the bomb went off in a parked car. “Six injured including two women were brought to the facility,” the Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson had confirmed.

“10 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast,” said Capital City Police officer Qazi Jameel, citing bomb disposal squad (BDS) officials. “Three injured people are out of danger. The investigation is underway to ascertain target of the blast.”

Speaking to the media, he said the explosives-laden car was parked near an empty plot in the market. “The rear portion of the vehicle was not used to plant explosives unlike previous explosions.”

Buildings in the surrounding area were also partially damaged because of the explosion.

CCTV footage of the incident acquired by ARY News shows a man alighting from the vehicle moments before the blast.

Comments

comments