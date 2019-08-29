Web Analytics
Police register case after recovery of three dead bodies in Karachi

KARACHI: A case has been filed at Boat Basin police station against unidentified persons over recovery of three dead bodies in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police, the case was filed over the behalf of the state over the gruesome murder of the three persons including Ahsan Ali and Sher Afzal who were identified through their computerised national identity cards (CNICs).

Earlier in the day, Three dead bodies with smashed heads found in a park in Clifton area of the port city.

The bodies of three homeless persons, who were sleeping in Beach View Park in Clifton were found this morning.

The victims were likely to be murdered with hammering their heads with a stone or a blunt iron object, police said.

SSP Investigation Tariq Dharejo has said that the police was informed about presence of a dead body in the park. The policemen found two more dead bodies when they reached the crime scene and further searched the park.

A team of forensic experts collecting evidence from the crime scene. The victims seem like labourers and two of them have been identified, SSP Dharejo said.

Two deceased have been identified as Sher Afzal and Ali Hassan, SSP said. Police officials trying to identify third victim of the killing incident.

The victims seemed to be killed with hitting a stone or an iron object on their heads while they were sleeping in the park, the police officer said.

Triple-murder incident in a park has created fear and harassment in the area.

