Case registered into killing of anchorperson in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday registered two separate cases of firing in Karachi’s area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) that killed two including an anchorperson of a private news channel.

Mureed Abbasi Khar, a renowned anchor at a private news channel, was killed in a gun attack in Khayaban-e-Bukhari neighbourhood of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the metropolis.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Sheeraz Nazeer, the case of killing Mureed Abbas was lodged on her wife Zara Abbas Khar’s complaint under section 302 at the Darakshan Police Station.

However, a separate case was also registered against Atif Zaman, the alleged killer, who tried to attempt suicide after killing the anchorperson.

Read more: TV anchor among four killed in firing incidents in Karachi

Zaara Abbas Khar, the wife of slain Mureed Abbas Khar, had alleged that her husband was murdered by a tyre businessman Atif Zaman, who is refusing to return the money which he acquired for corporate investment.

Ms Khar revealed, “I’d received a call from Mureed that Atif Zaman called him to his office. He thought that Atif called him to return the money which he had invested for business.”

Comments

comments