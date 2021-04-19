LAHORE: A case has been registered against the activists of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) for their role in besieging the Lahore police station and taking cops hostage, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to police, the case was registered against the members of the outlawed organization for attacking Nawankot police station and taking cops including a DSP hostage.

The case registered on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) carries charges under the terrorism act.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that a group of miscreants attacked Nawankot police station in Lahore and kidnapped 12 cops including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she said in her Twitter post besides also sharing a statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

She said the miscreants surrounded the Nawankot police station, where police and Rangers were staying and besides abducting 12 cops including a DSP, their attack led to the injuries to at least six policemen.

“The miscreants also stored 50,000 liters of fuel tanker at their Markaz,” the SACM said while rejecting that the Punjab government initiated any operation against the protestors.

“Police neither planned nor launched any operation,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said adding that the operation was launched in self-defense and in a bid to rescue the abducted cops and safeguard the public property.

She further said that the miscreants had already martyred six policemen and injured over 700 others after the latter tried to dismantle nationwide protests.

