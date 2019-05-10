Web Analytics
Case registered against three suspects involved in leaking intermediate paper

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against three suspects allegedly involved in leaking an intermediate examination paper in Hyderabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

Education Board Secretariat Officer Javed Hussain is complainant in the case registered at B Section Police Station. The case has been lodged under charges of fraud, leaking of public documents and telegraph act.

Police have registered the case and got investigation remand from the court.  The court has sent the suspects to two-day investigation remand to police custody.

As incidents of leaking papers during secondary and intermediate exams have become rampant in Sindh, a new shocking case was reported on Friday when the question paper was reported to be out even before the exam’s day in Hyderabad.

Read More: HSC paper leaks in Hyderabad before exam day

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), the composer, Farhan, had made a soft copy of the questions and copied it in a USB (Universal Serial Bus) to leak it prior to publishing them.

A teacher and peon of a government school were also involved in the practice, the SSP added.

As per the education board officials, the examination papers were stolen from a secrecy branch of the board.

All three accused have been arrested by the police.

