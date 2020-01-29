Cases to be registered against govt employees who benefited from BISP: Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the government is taking strict action against the public servants who availed benefits from Benazir Income Support Programme illegally.

Addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in Islamabad, Shahzad Akbar said the federal government will not only recover the amount from these officials but also register cases against them.

He said that in total 140,000 government servants were involved in this illegal act, Radio Pakistan reported.

The special assistant said 100 officers of grade 17 to 22 took benefits directly while 1937 officers in same grades were using their spouses for this purpose.

He said Sindh province is on the top where 50 officers directly and 888 indirectly were taking the benefits through their spouses.

Read More: BISP scam: Govt terminates services of four beneficiary officials

Earlier on January 18, services of four government officers had been terminated over illegally taking tri-monthly handouts of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In first punitive action against the officials involved in the BISP scame, the government had notified termination of four officers of Grade-17, who had been getting the money meant for poor segment of the society after getting registered their wives in the list of the BISP beneficiaries.

The government had also recovered Rs. 4,40,196 rupees, the officers had received from the income support programme.

