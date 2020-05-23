WATCH: Cat gives birth to two-faced kitten

A US woman says her cat has given birth to a rare two-faced kitten that can eat with both mouths.

Giving details, the woman, Kyla King said that when she removed the special crate she had put the expectant mother into overnight, she noticed four tinny kittens.

Kyla King said that she saw two more hiding behind their mom, so she picked one of them and sit it down with the others. As she picked the other one, Kyla found herself face-to-face with two tiny noses, four eyes and two mewling mouths.

The rare kittens were named as Biscuits and Gravy. The kitten can eat with both mouths and sometimes meows with one mouth while eating with the other, she added.

“It does not really know how to nurse properly because it has two mouths so I have been trying to feed it,” Kyla said and added, “ I want to do the best I can but these animals do not usually live too long.”

