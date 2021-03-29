HEART-WARMING: Cat brings to doctor her sick newborn kitten

In a heart-melting feline event, a cat in Turkey walked into a hospital carrying her sick new-born kitten in her mouth seeking medical help.

Video footage recorded in a hospital in the Karabaglar district in Izmir, Turkey, showed the cat walking into the hospital with its kitten clutched in its mouth.

People in the video can be seen stepping aside to allow the mother cat through the building, with some telling other people to move out of the way.

The mother cat had previously been helped by the hospital staff who had left food and water out for the animal. After examining the kitten, doctors and nurses discovered the animal was suffering from an eye infection and, following a consultation, a veterinary clinic intervened to help treat the kitten. ASLO WATCH: Swamp deer creates chaos in market Additional video clips recorded by members of staff at the hospital in Turkey showed two kittens sitting in a box while a health worker talked to them. While another showed a nurse applying eye drops to help treat the kitten’s infection. Speaking to local media, one of the health workers said: ‘We were giving food and water to the mother cat living on the street with other people living in this area. However, we did not know that she gave birth to kittens.

