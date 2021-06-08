Cat enters password to unlock house’s door, video goes viral    

In a surprising incident, a smart stray cat used to visit a stranger’s house daily by entering the door code in South Korea.

According to the homeowners, the cat enters their house by using the door code up to 20 times a day. It would even bully their dog, Thor. The wife would even try to shoo the stray feline away, however, it kept coming back.

“He does that thing (unlocking the door)… like 20 times per day at the most. Whenever he’s awake, night and day. When he’s here, he won’t have to wake up when people are passing by. Just wanted to let him relax here, that’s all,” the family said, SVS TV reported.

The cat even damaged the protective sheet that covered the door locking system with its paws.

Once the husband let the stray cat inside the house after hearing the beep sound from the door lock. The cat even knows how to exit the building.

It later turned out that the wife was also fond of the cat. The couple eventually decided to adopt the cat and named it Dwae Bum.

