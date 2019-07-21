Japan’s “Cat Island” is every cat lover’s dream come true
If you love cats, you’ll definitely want to put a visit to the Japanese island of Aoshima on your bucket list.
The one-mile strip of land in the Ehime Prefecture is only one of a handful of islands worldwide that are ruled by feline overlords.
View this post on Instagram
Aoshima, Ehime Pulau ini adalah salah suatu pulau yang lebih banyak populasi kucingnya dari pada manusia. Penduduk di Pulau ini hanya sekitar 15 penduduk. Jangan harap akan menemukan hotel, restaurant ataupun vending machine untuk membeli minuman disini, karena di daerah ini masih terkesan pedesaan khas nelayan. Karena keunikannya sudah mulai ada wisatawan yang mengunjungi pulau ini khususnya penggemar kucing. #aoshimaehime #aoshimajapan #aoshimacatisland #catislandjapan #japanlives
There are more than 100 cats occupying this former fishing village, and only 15 (mostly) elderly humans, which means the cats call all the shots.
Getting there is fairly easy: It’s only a 30-minute ferry ride from Nagahama Port, but be forewarned that there’s not all that much to do other than pet the kitties once you arrive.
There are no hotels, restaurants, or even vending machines on the tiny island, and visitors are asked to take their garbage home with them.
View this post on Instagram
Cat island did not disappoint 🐈🇯🇵 . . . . . #japan #catisland #catislandjapan #aoshima #aoshimacatisland #aoshimajapan #cat #cats #crazycatlady #crazycatisland #catlovers #catsofinstagram #catsforday #crazyjapanesethings #interestingplaces #offthebeatenpath #traveljapan #backpackasia #igersjp #igjapan
Felines outnumber humans by a ratio of approximately 10:1 on the island.
They were introduced to combat rodents on fishing boats, but remained on the island and reproduced in large numbers.