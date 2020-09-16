Cat with no eyes or fur has become internet sensation!

Jasper, the cat with no eyes and fur on his body, has become popular on the internet. He has garnered over 80,000 followers on the social media app Instagram because of his unusual appearance.

The feline, also known as Jazzy, was adopted by his owner Kelli when he was just two-years-old. He appeared to be perfectly healthy at that time, but later developed a corneal ulcer in his right eye in November 2013, which got so bad the eye had to be removed.

Jasper was left with one eye until a few years later he developed the same problem in his left eye and it also had to be removed.

The procedures resulted in his adorable look that has gotten him a lot of fans on Instagram.

Kelli said: “He does pretty good. The first day home from the vet, he was climbing on the couch and on my shoulder and all over the place trying to explore. It was amazing to watch him.

“A lot of people seem to have concerns I’m stretching this out and think he has no quality of life.

“Through every step of the way, I made sure I was keeping in touch with my vets and asking, ‘Are we at a point where a quality of life discussion needs to happen?’ As strange as it sounds, he has a good quality of life. He’s a happy cat.”

Kelli recently rescued two other cats, one of them, named Tessa, is also blind and the trio is getting along together.

Comments

comments