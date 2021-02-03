Peshawar TikToker cat recovered after it was stolen, sold in market

PESHWAR: Police has Wednesday recovered famous TikToker cat of Persian breed that was sold against peanuts after being stolen from its owner who claims it’s worth hundreds of thousand rupees, ARY News reported.

Police said the star cat was sold to a Faqeerabad resident for Rs15,000 after it was stolen from the original owner.

The owner of the cat who also handled its TikTok account had filed a report with the police of his missing cat. He claimed his cat is worth in lacs.

READ: Police ‘identify’ suspect involved in killing Karachi TikTokers

Separately earlier today, the police claimed to have identified the suspect, who allegedly murdered four TikTokers including a female, in Karachi a day before.

Detailing the episode which led to the murder of the four people, the police said that the attacker was in contact with Muskaan via telephone minutes before the quadruple murder of TikTokers materialized.

“He waited for Muskan and her other associates to reach the incident site and as soon as they arrived there, the attacker had a heated argument with the female TikToker,” they said. “Muskan returned to her vehicle after a five-minute conversation and soon after it, the attacker opened fire, with the bullet hitting her and leading to her immediate death,” the police narrated the entire episode. They said that the three other occupants of the vehicle also tried to run away and were killed later.

