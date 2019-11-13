A cat was imprisoned for violating rules!

Yes, you read that right!

Normally when we talk about animals we come across phrases like law of jungle. But with times changing, animals are also forced to follow rules.

Similar happened to a cat named Quilty which has been sentenced to solitary confinement for continually letting other cats out of their enclosures at the shelter.

A US based shelter group, Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization, took the decision and announced it on its Twitter handle, also sharing the footage.

It said that as soon as he was brought to the shelter, it was discovered every morning that all the cats are freed from cat room during night.

The shelter said that the cat was warned multiple times before strict action was taken against her.

His crimes were captured on film. A shelter representative told media that security footage showed Quilty jumping up and pulling down the handle to open the room door, letting more than a dozen cats out.

The shelter said that he was a routine offender and therefore it was decided to put her into a solitary confinement room, although he even escaped solitary confinement to crash a staff meeting.

As soon as the news for cat imprisoned in solitary confinement broke out, the social media was abuzz with demands of freeing Quilty.

After an online campaign was launched to #FreeQuilty, the shelter said that his review with the parole board had failed but he ‘released himself’ anyway, before being returned to solitary.

The shelter said: “Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame. Quilty loves to let felines out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day.”

