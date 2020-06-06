Actress Cate Blanchett suffered an accident with a chainsaw during the coronavirus lockdown with her family, she revealed during a podcast.

The Oscar-winning star of films like Blue Jasmine and Aviator gave no details about the mishap but said she was fine.

“I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t. Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine,” Blanchett told former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard in A Podcast of One’s Own.

The podcast was recorded last week as part of a series of conversations between Gillard and prominent women.

“Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it,” Gillard told the Australian-born actress.

“I want to keep it on my shoulders,” laughed Blanchett.

It was not clear where Blanchett was speaking from, but she told Gillard she had taken a year off to spend time with her family of four before the coronavirus pandemic, and was now helping to homeschool her five-year-old daughter.

Blanchett is currently starring in the FX television series Mrs. America about the women’s movement in the United States in the 1970s.

